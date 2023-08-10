Summer Moves On

Quite a bit of our walk at the weekend was along field paths beside hedgerows, and there are already signs of the seasonal change towards Autumn.



Already the hawthorn berries are ripening, though they don't yet have the rich deep red colour that they develop. The leaves as well are loosing some of their green colour.



A shame really, since some of us are still waiting for Summer to arrive, though I prefer our current weather to the heatwave that we had last year.



Ian