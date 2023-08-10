Previous
Summer Moves On by fishers
Photo 2617

Summer Moves On

Quite a bit of our walk at the weekend was along field paths beside hedgerows, and there are already signs of the seasonal change towards Autumn.

Already the hawthorn berries are ripening, though they don't yet have the rich deep red colour that they develop. The leaves as well are loosing some of their green colour.

A shame really, since some of us are still waiting for Summer to arrive, though I prefer our current weather to the heatwave that we had last year.

Ian
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
716% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise