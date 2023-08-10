Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2617
Summer Moves On
Quite a bit of our walk at the weekend was along field paths beside hedgerows, and there are already signs of the seasonal change towards Autumn.
Already the hawthorn berries are ripening, though they don't yet have the rich deep red colour that they develop. The leaves as well are loosing some of their green colour.
A shame really, since some of us are still waiting for Summer to arrive, though I prefer our current weather to the heatwave that we had last year.
Ian
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
2617
photos
89
followers
36
following
716% complete
View this month »
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
6th August 2023 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
berries
,
hawthorn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close