Finally a dry day, well suited to a walk through the heather, so on Saturday we went to Hutton le Hole and walked north onto Spaunton Moor on a footpath that eventually leads to Rosedale.
Here we are only a few hundred yards onto the moor, and are looking back along the path, over the heather, towards Hutton le Hole and the green landscape to the west of the village.
Sadly there wasn't too much sun, which is really needed to bring out the colour of the heather, but we could hear the heather alive with bees (there were hives placed at the moor edge as we followed the path), and smell the scent.
Walking the path through the heather is a beautiful experience, and on this occasion enhanced when Katharine spotted an adder just beside the path. It was fascinating to see it glide away through the undergrowth. Sadly we didn't manage a photo of it, which was a shame, since it is not very often that I have seen one. They are extremely shy and usually glide away as people approach them, so they are not seen very often.
A particular thanks to Margaret Brown ( @craftymeg ) for keeping me up to date with the state of the heather, which allowed me to choose a day amongst it when it was close to it's best.