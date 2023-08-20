Previous
Steam to the Seaside by fishers
Steam to the Seaside

Thursday lunchtime at York railway station, and there were quite a few people with cameras to record the latest Scarborough Spa Express on its journey from Carnforth to Scarborough. It stood a York for a few minutes since it had arrived several minutes early.

The locomotive was built in 1945 at Horwich works, the first of the design to be built there. Four other works were involved in their construction, whic had been taking place since 1934. 842 of these locomotives were eventually built, and they worked right until the last day of regular steam services on British Railways in August 1968.

This locomotive was bought for preservation and use on the main line after its time with British Railways. It is currently based at Carnforth and regularly hauls special trains. This is the first time for about 13 years that I have seen it at work, and it made a lovely sight as it slowly pulled away from platform 5 in York.

Nigel Rogers ace
Lovely shot, seems steam engines is the order of the day this weekend!
August 20th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
August 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
August 20th, 2023  
