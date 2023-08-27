Spiral Staircase

I went into York city centre on Friday to see the launch of a new fleet of electric buses, but I could see rain approaching from the west, so I decided to spend some time in Clifford's Tower, the remains of the keep of York Castle.



Until quite recently the remains were little more than a hollow shell, but a new structure has been built within the keep. This structure provides a roof over much of the interior, and a series of staircases and walkways to parts of the building which have been largely inaccessible for a very long time.



This shot was taken in the Kings Chapel above the keep entrance. King Henry Ill required a chapel for worship when he stayed in York. Many medieval castles were built with private chapels, often adjoining the bedchambers. Few kings ever visited York Castle and the chapel was used for other functions. In the mid-14th century, it was used as a treasury.



The shot is taken through the door of the chapel out onto a spiral staircase, which leads down into the keep and up onto the battlements. Some of the steps that were badly worn have had new pieces of stone inserted to level them, and a handrail fitted to the wall, with lighting embedded in the handrail shining down onto the steps. All these features are to make the staircase easier and safer to climb, while still maintaining its history.



The rain poured down while I was in Cliffords Tower - I was grateful for the shelter it provided. After the rain I was able to continue with what I had planned.



Ian