Hot Air Balloon

Imagine my surprise when I glimpsed out of our window a few days ago and saw this passing over the houses of our neighbours. Luckily my camera was easily to hand and I was able to get a shot before it dissapeared over the rooftops.



It seems that two balloons were launched from Rawcliffe Bar Country Park. I presume the reason is that their normal launch site on the Knavesmire isn'r currently available because York's biggest horse racing event of the year, the Ebor Festival, has been taking place there over the past few days.



Since 2017 there has been a major ballooning festival in York with up to 50 balloons taking part, though sadly the event has moved from York to Castle Howard, the country estate, because the organisers of the ballooning event and the racecourse authorities couldn't agree on a suitable date. That is a real shame, because a mass launch of balloons is a spectacular sight.



Ian



