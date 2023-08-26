Previous
Imagine my surprise when I glimpsed out of our window a few days ago and saw this passing over the houses of our neighbours. Luckily my camera was easily to hand and I was able to get a shot before it dissapeared over the rooftops.

It seems that two balloons were launched from Rawcliffe Bar Country Park. I presume the reason is that their normal launch site on the Knavesmire isn'r currently available because York's biggest horse racing event of the year, the Ebor Festival, has been taking place there over the past few days.

Since 2017 there has been a major ballooning festival in York with up to 50 balloons taking part, though sadly the event has moved from York to Castle Howard, the country estate, because the organisers of the ballooning event and the racecourse authorities couldn't agree on a suitable date. That is a real shame, because a mass launch of balloons is a spectacular sight.

26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Bill Davidson
A wonderfully bold image.
August 26th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice! That would be a surprise!
August 26th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 26th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Right place right time! How lucky great shot
August 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 26th, 2023  
Olwynne
There was a Virgin hot air balloon landed in a Keynsham street a few days ago too! Great shot
August 26th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍😊
August 26th, 2023  
