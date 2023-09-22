Sheaf Square, Sheffield

The walk from the entrance to the railway station into the city used to be an unpleasant experience, with car parking, and lots of cars searching for a parking space, and poor provision for pedestrians to move through the area. It was a traffic nightmare.



The area was transformed in the early years of this decade into a public space, and new provision was made for a new taxi rank and car pick up area to the south, nicely segregating motor traffic and pedestrians.



The new pedestrian square was still next to a dual carriageway road, and a rather impressive sculpture called 'cutting edge' was created close to this. A long stainless steel wall was installed. It had water flowing down it, creating a reflective an attractive barrier to the noise and pollution. It can just be seen in the background of this shot as a grey strip.



Between the 'cutting edge' sculpture and the main pedestrian zone is this collection of stepped water falls, further enhancing the area, and with the sound of the water softening the noise from the traffic on the dual carriageway.



It is a very impressive transformation of the area, and makes leaving or arriving at Sheffield railway station a much more pleasant experience.



Ian