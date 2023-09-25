Jarvis Cocker

The area around Kelham Island in Sheffield is rich in street art, and this is an example that can bee seen from near the Kelham Island museum.



It is a portrait of Jarvis Cocker, an English musician and radio presenter. As the founder, frontman, lyricist and only consistent member of the band Pulp, he became a figurehead of the Britpop genre of the mid-1990s.



This artwork was created in 2020, and is located to the rear of the Fat Cat pub. The artist was Bubba 2000. This was the second shot that I took of the street art in the area - the first of many!



Ian