The area around Kelham Island in Sheffield is rich in street art, and this is an example that can bee seen from near the Kelham Island museum.
It is a portrait of Jarvis Cocker, an English musician and radio presenter. As the founder, frontman, lyricist and only consistent member of the band Pulp, he became a figurehead of the Britpop genre of the mid-1990s.
This artwork was created in 2020, and is located to the rear of the Fat Cat pub. The artist was Bubba 2000. This was the second shot that I took of the street art in the area - the first of many!