Sunrise and Sunset over Kelham by fishers
Photo 2664

Sunrise and Sunset over Kelham

Along a long wall beside Alma Street and Green Lane in Kelham, Sheffield, there is a long series of pieces of Street Art.

This rather bright and cheerful image is called Sunrise and Sunset over Kelham, and it was created by Simon Wigglesworth-Baker in 2018, in memory of Nick Wright.

I have since discovered that there is a Kelham Arts and Heritage Trail to be found online, and although we saw a lot of artwork, there is still a lot that we missed, so we will have to remember that for a future trip to Sheffield.

26th September 2023

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
September 26th, 2023  
