Steam Gala

Last weekend the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, a preserved line running from Pickering to Grosmont, held a steam gala to mark 50 years since the preservationists reopened the line for passengers in 1973.



There is a steam gala every September, but this year was rather special, with four steam locomotives visiting from other preserved railways. On the day that Katharine and I went to Pickering, three of the visiting locomotives were working, and this shot shows one of them.



This locomotive, 92214, was one of the last locomotives built for British Railways, and it was completed in 1959. Designed to operate freight trains, it spent much of its time working in South Wales, moving iron ore and coal. It now has a long term home on the Great Central Railway, another preserved line in the Midlands of England. Here it is running into the railway station at Pickering to collect a selection of goods wagons to operate a demonstration goods train.



Ian