Ghosts in the Gardens 2023 - Heron

I said that we would have a look at more of the Ghosts in the Gardens when I posted a shot of the archer on 9th October. I had expected that by now we would have found more of the Ghosts, but sometimes life interferes with plans, and we haven't had much opportunity to search for them.



This is the third year of Ghosts in the Gardens, mesh figures that are very effective in displaying whoever or whatever they are meant to portray. This heron is beside the fish pond in the garden at Middletons Hotel, and he has successfully caught a fish in his beak.



This is an Interesting comparison with last year when there was a ghost cat waiting to pounce on one of the real goldfish in the pond.



Hopefully we can have another ghost hunt quite soon!



Ian