Putney Ice Trail

Lucy took her children off to Putney to see the ice sculptures, just over a week ago. I really like this shot that she took of an ice sculpture of Putney Bridge, with some local landmarks - and even two boats below the bridge, which I presume represents the Oxford v Cambridge boat race, held here each Spring between Putney and Mortlake.



19 sculptures were spread around the centre of Putney, and our grandchildren really enjoyed looking for them. The company that produced the sculptures is the same company that does the sculptures for the York Ice Trail.



The York Ice trail used to be held at the beginning of December, and featured quite a few festive themes - angels and Father Christmas being two examples. It was one of my key markers of the journey towards Christmas. Sadly it has been moved to the first weekend in February, to avoid people being distracted from spending at the York Christnas Fair!



Ian