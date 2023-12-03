On the Walk Home

As we made our way home after seeing the Narnia display in the Homestead Park, we had several views of the bare trees on the former Clifton Hospital site, some like this one with the sun setting behind it.



I took several photos, making the choice of which to post rather difficult. I chose this one because of the interesting shape of this tree, and particularly the shape of its trunk. It is one that I have taken photos of before, but this is probably my favourite shot of it.



This shot is quite symbolic as well - the end of November and a cold spell of weather arriving, making the last few days rather unpleasant. We even had a light fall of snow last night, though it cleared quite quickly this morning.



Ian