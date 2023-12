2023-12-02 (2023_11251027)

The last shot that I took in the Homestead Park on the day we took the photos of the Narnia display was this glimpse of the sun with a mix of thin high cloud and darker patches of lower cloud.



We were rather later than anticipated leaving the park. It was one of those days when we kept meeing people we knew, including two people who now live in Lincoln, and who we have known for over 40 years. It was really good to catch up with them and the other people we saw.



Ian