The White Witch by fishers
The White Witch

Self proclaimed Queen of Narnia, the White Witch was a thoroughly unpleasant person. Soon her spell keeping Narnia forever in winter, but never Christmas, would be broken. Father Christmas would be seen, then the snow and ice would start to melt as spring began to appear. The rule of Aslan the lion would be restored.

The BBC producet a rather good TV series of the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe some years ago. Shortly after, we had a family holiday in south-west Wales, with a trip one day to the ruined castle of Manorbier, which had been used in the TV series. It was fascinating to see the real castle and compare that with how it had been transformed for the television.

Ian
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
747% complete

Casablanca ace
Nice design
December 1st, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Very imposing
December 1st, 2023  
