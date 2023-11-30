Mr and Mrs Beaver

Mr and Mrs Beaver are outside their house in this shot. They became good friends with the children who had found their way into Narnia through the back of the wardrobe.



Narnia was a troubled land. The White Witch has been ruling the land with harshness and cruelty, even though she isn't the true ruler. When the children first arrive, Narnia is under a spell, with the land being permenantly in Winter, but never getting to Christmas.



The true ruler of Narnia is Aslan, the lion we met a few days ago, but he has been away and the White Witch has taken control. The beavers are supporters of Aslan, so they are at risk from the White Queen. Soon, Aslan will return and there will be a great battle.



It looks like the plants around the house produce white flowers, so when they grow and spread more it will look like the Beavers and their house are surrounded by snow.



Ian