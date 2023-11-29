Mr Tumnus

We continue our journey into Narnia, and today meet the character who the first child into Narnia (Lucy Pevensie) met after entering Narnia through the back of the wardrobe. He was a male Faun, a former servant of the White Witch, and later, a high official in Narnia during the Golden Age.



Tumnus was described as being just a little taller than Lucy. Like any Faun, he had the legs of a goat, which were covered with curly, glossy black hair, and he had a tail. His upper body was that of a man, with reddish skin.



Tumnus had never seen a human when he first met Lucy, and after being informed by her that she was in fact one, he invited her to his home for tea.



