Mr Tumnus by fishers
Photo 2726

We continue our journey into Narnia, and today meet the character who the first child into Narnia (Lucy Pevensie) met after entering Narnia through the back of the wardrobe. He was a male Faun, a former servant of the White Witch, and later, a high official in Narnia during the Golden Age.

Tumnus was described as being just a little taller than Lucy. Like any Faun, he had the legs of a goat, which were covered with curly, glossy black hair, and he had a tail. His upper body was that of a man, with reddish skin.

Tumnus had never seen a human when he first met Lucy, and after being informed by her that she was in fact one, he invited her to his home for tea.

It will be interesting to see how the new planting around the figures develops, since it is usually plays an important part in the design of the scene.

This is another shot taken by Katharine.

Ian
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Pammy Joy
Love it
November 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun capture
November 29th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Fun capture he looks quite new
November 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great entertainment fav
November 29th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant shot and story
November 29th, 2023  
