Christmas Angels

While visiting Thirsk we had a short walk to the neighbouring village of Sowerby, an attractive quiet haven. We called in at the village church. St Oswald's Church is an old building with an unusual layout as it has grown and developed over the centuries. There are many interesting features in the church, and I have taken quite a few photos there since we first discovered it.



On this occasion, as soon as we walked in we saw these attractive decorations - angels created from short sections of paper chains, and hung above the pews. It was a very simple display to create, but very effective. It is the sort of display that could be created with the help of even quite young children. We have passed on the idea to our daughters for their children or the children they work with!



Ian