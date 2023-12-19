Previous
York Christmas Market by fishers
Photo 2745

York Christmas Market

I had decided that I wouldn't be going to the Christmas Market in York, having seen and heard how busy the city centre has been in recent weeks, and how traffic congestion has stretched to the ring road on some occasions.

However, it is a good photo opportunity, so today I relented, and went in to the city centre after 4pm so it would be dark and hopefully quieter. It was dark, but still fairly busy, so some of the photos I wanted couldn't be taken.

My eye was caught by this stall selling one of my favourite sugar rush foods - fudge! I did manage to resist shopping here, but it looks like others were also feeling tempted.

Ian
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I still remember the traffic from living in York! Not fun. Love your market shot.
December 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely night shot
December 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise