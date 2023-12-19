York Christmas Market

I had decided that I wouldn't be going to the Christmas Market in York, having seen and heard how busy the city centre has been in recent weeks, and how traffic congestion has stretched to the ring road on some occasions.



However, it is a good photo opportunity, so today I relented, and went in to the city centre after 4pm so it would be dark and hopefully quieter. It was dark, but still fairly busy, so some of the photos I wanted couldn't be taken.



My eye was caught by this stall selling one of my favourite sugar rush foods - fudge! I did manage to resist shopping here, but it looks like others were also feeling tempted.



Ian