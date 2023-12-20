St Helen's Square, York

St Helen's Square is an attractive open space with an interesting and varied selection of old and newer buildings around it. This shot features the Mansion House, the official home of the Lord Mayors of York during their term in office. Built in 1732, it is the earliest purpose-built house for a Lord Mayor still in existence, and predates the Mansion House in London by at least twenty years. Following recent restoration work, the building is open to the public, and is well worth exploring.



Traditionally, in front of the Mansio House there is a large Christmas tree each year.



Much of the square itself was once part of the churchyard of St Helen's Church, which was later sold to the council and paved as an open space.



Ian