York Does Winter

Yes, we finally had a change to cooler weather yesterday, with a fall of snow, but here in York it was a very brief appearance. This shot was taken in our front garden. The snow fell on already wet ground and it was melting almost as fast as it fell.



A more serious fall of snow occurred on the higher ground of the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors, travel was disrupted and some schools closed for the day, but not here in York.



It has rained almost continuously since the snow fell, and the ground is even wetter - and the water level in the River Ouse is rising again.



Ian