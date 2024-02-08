York Ice Trail - Ice Carving Display

For those who followed the ice trail map and visited the sculptures in order, this would have been the final sculpture (number 33).



Watching the process of carving an ice sculpture is quite fascinating. Each sculpture begins with the same standard size ice cube. For larger sculptures several cubes are frozen together as in this shot. The design is marked out on the ice, and the ice carver begins carving with his chain saw. Quite quickly the finished design begins to appear.



We didn't wait to see the process completed, since we had several more sculptures to see, and there were already signs of melting on some of the sculptures. Sadly the day was a little warm, and one of the final sculptures we saw which was a Throne of Dreams had already lost some of its fine detail by the time we saw it.



The sculptures are only out for a day - the second day of the Ice Trail had a completely new set of sculptures to the same designs on display.



Ian