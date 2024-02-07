Previous
York Ice Trail - Anyone for a Cool Drink? by fishers
Photo 2795

York Ice Trail - Anyone for a Cool Drink?

I think this is a great idea for an ice sculpture - pour the drink in the top, catch it in a glass at the bottom, and you have a nice cool drink!

In the past simular such sculptures have been placed outside pubs or hotels and used to chill alcoholic drinks, but this one at Middletons Hotel was non alcoholic and aimed at youngsters.

Middletons Hotel usually make a big contribution to the ice trail. There were four sculptures in their grounds, three of them on a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory theme, and this Slithering Serpant drinks cooler.

Ian
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

gloria jones ace
What a unique ice sculpture. Great photo.
February 7th, 2024  
