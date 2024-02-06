York Ice Trail - The Hydra

This rather magnificent creature, the Hydra, was one of several mythical beasts to be found on the ice trail and which were sponsored by York BID.



The Hydra, is a serpentine water monster in Greek and Roman mythology. It had poisonous breath and blood so virulent that even its scent was deadly. The Hydra possessed many heads, the exact number of which varies according to the version of the legend. Later versions of the Hydra story add a regeneration feature to the monster - for every head chopped off, the Hydra would regrow two heads. Heracles (Hercules in Roman mythology) required the assistance of his nephew Iolaus to cut off all of the monster's heads and to burn the neck using a sword and fire.



Fortunately we didn't need to find a superhero to defeat the Hydra - the warm temperature and occasional burst of sunshine slowly turned it into a pool of water.



Ian