York Does Rain

After the rather pathetic effort at snow on Thursday, the weather demonstrated it's ability to rain..and rain.....and rain. Almost continuous rain for the second half of Thursday and all day Friday. Fortunately much of it was light rain but with the occasional heavier downpour.



Both days were very dull and grey, so I've used this photo from late last month to show rain pouring down our front window.



The River Ouse has broken its banks again and riverside paths are flooded. The river level is forecast to peak at around 3 metres between 7pm and 8pm this evening, before falling rapidly again overnight. 3 metres is about the height when properties begin to be affected by the flood.



In good news, Lucy has now been given a clean bill of health by the hospital after her adverse reaction of a few weeks ago. She had an appointment at the hospital on Friday and was given the results of the final tests then. It seems the problem was an infection after all - one that she was tested for when she was first admitted to hospital and which in that test showed clear. She was told it is extremely unlikely that a simular reaction to the infection will occur if she catches it again in the future, so that is very good news indeed. She sends her thanks again for all your support through a difficult time.



Ian