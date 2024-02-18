York Fine Arts Gallery

Another evening shot from our after dark wander around York city centre, and in Low Petergate we found this attractive and varied display of art in the York Fine Arts Gallery.



York Fine Arts began life in a small shop in Beverley, East Yorkshire. As the business grew, they initially moved to larger premises, and later opened galleries in other parts of Yorkshire, with the first York gallery opening in 1984.



By 2001 the York branch had become the most important of their galleries, so it was decided to consolidate all of the branches into one single gallery in York. The new gallery would offer the comprehensive artworks and services of all of the gallery’s former branches - original paintings, watercolours, sculpture, framing and limited and open edition prints - all under one roof.



The longer term home of York Fine Arts was located here in Low Petergate in July 2001, with three floors of display space.



The building in which the gallery is housed is a timber framed building dating back to around 1600. Low Petergate where it is located is a very old street, much older than the Shambles that we looked at a few days ago, Low Petergate is on the site of one of the original Roman roads through the city.



Ian