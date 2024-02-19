The Vikings Have Landed!

Yes it was the school half term holiday last week, so the annual York Viking Festival was back in business.



This shot is an impression of a Viking ship and was amongst many displays of crafts, arts and souvenirs on show and on sale in Parliament Street and St Sampsons Square.



The Viking invasion of York took place on November 1st 866AD and was led by Ivar The Boneless who along with King Halfden renamed the city Jorvik. The Vikings who settled in York were mainly a peaceful bunch despite what we read about their bloody campaigns in other places.



The Vikings farmed the land and were craftsmen, traders, artists, engineers and ship builders. Over the one hundred years that York was under Viking rule the city prospered considerably.



Today the Viking heritage is still celebrated in the city, through the Scandinavian name for a road, ‘Gata’, which appears in street names such as Stonegate and Petergate, to the well known Jorvik Viking Centre which takes visitors on a journey back in time to relive everyday Viking life.



Ian