Viking Crafts by fishers
Photo 2808

Viking Crafts

This was one of several stalls with displays of Viking craft items, which were extremely popular judging by the crowds around them.

Much has been discovered about the history of Viking York over the past 50 years, following an archaeological dig near Coppergate between 1979 and 1981, when over 40,000 artefacts were discovered, well preserved in the oxygen-deprived wet clay of the site.

A shopping centre was built on the site, but below that is the Jorvik museum, a reconstruction of what life would have been like in this part of York in around 975AD, and a fascinating display of the sights, sounds and smells of that time.

Ian
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
769% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice love it👍😊
February 20th, 2024  
Monica
Nice! I love these craft stalls
February 20th, 2024  
