Spring is Early!

Yes, these are tulips that I found in flower in the Museum Gardens a few days ago. It is most unusual to see tulips in flower here in February. It is more normal for them to flower from the beginning of April.



We are due for a change in the weather though from tomorrow. After a period of 12 or 13C temperatures we will be back to 8C for the next few days, the normal temperature in York for this time of year.



Ian