Daffodils

Still in the Museum Gardens, and there are several areas of daffosils. These with the longer narrower trumpets caught my eye, so here they are.



Seeing daffodils here is a reminder that I need to take a walk around the city walls, since the earth banks below the walls show a carpet of daffodils at this time of year. Several varieties are used, and that and the different directions the walls face means that different areas of the walls have a good display at different times, so several photo oppostunities to come.



The motte (mound) on which Cliffords Tower is built is one of the first places that daffodils flower, so I need to visit there as well - I've already seen some lovely photos of it and its daffodils on Facebook.



Ian