Daffodils by fishers
Photo 2810

Daffodils

Still in the Museum Gardens, and there are several areas of daffosils. These with the longer narrower trumpets caught my eye, so here they are.

Seeing daffodils here is a reminder that I need to take a walk around the city walls, since the earth banks below the walls show a carpet of daffodils at this time of year. Several varieties are used, and that and the different directions the walls face means that different areas of the walls have a good display at different times, so several photo oppostunities to come.

The motte (mound) on which Cliffords Tower is built is one of the first places that daffodils flower, so I need to visit there as well - I've already seen some lovely photos of it and its daffodils on Facebook.

Ian
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
769% complete

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
February 22nd, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Yay, daffodils! Spring is on its way!
February 22nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
One of my first memories of York was as a young university student, visiting my oldest friend who was studying there. As I walked out of the station, the bank below the city walls was covered in daffodils.
February 22nd, 2024  
Monica
Pretty!
February 22nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so sweet
February 22nd, 2024  
