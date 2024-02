Late Afternoon

After another rainy and dull day yesterday, the sun finally made a brief appearance, just as it was setting. It made for an attractive sky with the sun highlighting the bands of cloud.



We have seen quite a change in the weather today with little rain, more sunshine and lower temperatures - a max of about 8C today. The forecast is for a drier and cooler weekend and a return to warmer and wetter conditions in the middle of next week.



Ian