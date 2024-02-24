York Minster Refectory

I hadn't seen this building illuminated at night before, and I thought the lighting quite attractive.



This is what is now York Minster Refectory, and what was York Minster Song School. The song school was established in this building in 1903, in a building originally built in 1833 for St Peters School. The Song School had a much longer history than that, having its origins soon after the founding of the Minster church in 627AD.



The York Minster Song School was closed in July 2020 following the collapse in visitor numbers to the Minster due to Covid-19, which meant the Minster could no longer provide the large amount of finance to support the song school that it had previously done. Pupils were transferred to other schools, with the choristers transferring to St Peters School, with the same choirmaster.



Following renovation of the building, and fitting it out as a restaurant, it was formally opened by King Charles III and Queen Camilla when they visited the city on Thursday, April 6 2023. It then opened to the public on Thursday April 20th 2023. The land in front of the building is now a public open space, with nice new views of the Minster.



Ian