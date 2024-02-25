Cliffords Tower Springs to Life!

I had a trip to the railway station for shots of the latest steam hauled special, and then met Katharine and we had a walk round part of the city walls, from Micklegate to Cliffords Tower.



Daffodils were in flower along several parts of the banks below the city walls, but the best display was around the mound on which Cliffords Tower is built. The bulbs here were replanted as part of the recent renovation work.



Cliffords Tower is the largest remnant of York castle, ans its origins date back to Norman times, almost 1000 years ago. At that time earth mounds with timber buildings on top were built on either side of the River Ouse.



The original wooden Cliffords Tower had a traumatic history, cumulating in 1190 with the deaths of 150 Jews who had taken refuge here to escape from a mob. Many of them committed suicide, the rest were massacred by the mob, and the wooden tower was burned down.



The new Cliffords Tower was constructed in stone, and much of it survives today. Recent renovation has made several areas accessible that have not been accessible for several hundred years.



The tower really looks at its best when the banks are covered with daffodils in flower. It was lovely to see the nice blue sky as well!



