Crocuses

There is usually a nice display of crocuses of various colours in Deans Park, on the north side of York Minster, though when I took this shot just over a week ago they had not reached their best, so another visit is needed quite soon.



It was interesting to note that the different colours seem to be developing at different rates. These white / purple ones were the most advanced. Though it is true to say that they were all developing much earlier than usual this year.



Ian