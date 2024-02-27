Previous
The Joy of Steam by fishers
The Joy of Steam

Saturday saw the arrival of a steam hauled special train at York railway station at lunchtime after its journey along the East Coast main line from London Kings Cross.

In this shot the locomotive was stood at platform 10, with a crowd of photographers and enthusiasts having a good look at it. I last posted a photo of this locomotive in November 2023, and gave information about some of its history then ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2023-11-21 ).

There have been fewer steam hauled special trains in recent years, so it was pleasing to see this one, basking in the sunlight reflected off the buildings on platform 9.

Ian
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot like it 👍😊
February 27th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
February 27th, 2024  
