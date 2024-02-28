Mural of Putney

Katharine had a few days visiting Lucy and her family at the end of school half term, and this mural is one of the photos that she took while she was there.



The mural is located in Putney Exchange shopping centre and shows the view towards Putney looking south-west over Putney Bridge from the north bank of the River Thames. On the river itself can be seen two rowing boats, perhaps reflecting the Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race which starts from Putney Bridge. One interesting feature of the bridge is the presence of a church at either end of it. Only the church on the south bank can be seen on the mural.



Sadly there was no information at the site about who created the mural, and so far I have found nothing on the internet, so its creator and origins remain a mystery.



Ian



