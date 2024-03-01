St David's Day

For those of you who are Welsh, today is an important day, celebrating the life of St David, patron saint of Wales. For those of you who don't know, St David was a Welsh bishop of Mynyw during the 6th century. He was a native of Wales, and tradition has preserved a relatively large amount of detail about his life. His birth date, however, is uncertain: suggestions range from 462 to 512.



Many miracles are ascribed to St. David, including the resurrection of a dead child and the restoration of sight to a blind man. One of the more famous miracles associated with him is the formation of a hill beneath him as he preached to a large crowd, allowing them to see and hear him more clearly.



Becoming a missionary David travelled throughout Wales and Britain and even made a pilgrimage to Jerusalem where he was consecrated bishop. He founded 12 monasteries including Glastonbury and one at Minevia (St. Davids) which he made his bishops seat. He was named Archbishop of Wales at the Synod of Brevi (Llandewi Brefi), Cardiganshire in 550.



After his death, his influence spread far and wide, first through Britain and then by sea to Cornwall and Brittany. In 1120, Pope Callactus II canonised David as a Saint.



Wales has two national symbols, the leek and the daffodil. We have no leeks in the house, so here is a shot of a daffodil taken yesterday afternoon on a walk through the Homestead Park in York.



Ian