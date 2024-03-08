Murals, Helmsley Church

The Anglican church in Helmsley (in the south-western part of the North York Moors National Park) is a fascinating building to explore, with a variety of interesting features. The most prominent interior features are the murals which are found on the wall of the north aisle, and in the south transept.



The two murals in this collage show elements in the development of the church in North Yorkshire, and they are situated between the stained glass windows in the north aisle.



The tree on the left hand mural shows the growth of the church from York, with each diocese and the date of its foundation.



The tree on the right hand mural shows Rievaulx, with the founding of daughter houses of Rievaulx Abbey shown on each branch of the tree.



These north aisle murals were designed by the Rev CN Gray and completed in 1909 by Mr Gast, a London artist.



Ian