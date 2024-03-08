Previous
Murals, Helmsley Church by fishers
Photo 2825

Murals, Helmsley Church

The Anglican church in Helmsley (in the south-western part of the North York Moors National Park) is a fascinating building to explore, with a variety of interesting features. The most prominent interior features are the murals which are found on the wall of the north aisle, and in the south transept.

The two murals in this collage show elements in the development of the church in North Yorkshire, and they are situated between the stained glass windows in the north aisle.

The tree on the left hand mural shows the growth of the church from York, with each diocese and the date of its foundation.

The tree on the right hand mural shows Rievaulx, with the founding of daughter houses of Rievaulx Abbey shown on each branch of the tree.

These north aisle murals were designed by the Rev CN Gray and completed in 1909 by Mr Gast, a London artist.

Ian
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
The additional dates and places on the vines are so interesting
March 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise