Winter Heath

I've seen this plant a few times recently. This shot was taken in the garden of Middletons Hotel in York. I think it is Winter Heath, although there are several simular cross-breeds and I find it difficult to tell them apart. If anyone can confirm what it is, I would be interested to know



I love the colour and shape. It reminds me of the bell heather that can be seen on the North York Moors in August.



Ian