Crocus

Dean's Park in York is located on the north side of York Minster, and one of the attractive features to be seen in Spring is the display of crocuses.



Sadly this year, although the display started early, there has not been the quantity of flowers that can normally be seen. Also, many of the flowers are looking rather battered. My search did lead me to several attractive flowers of various colours, so here is a purple example.



Ian