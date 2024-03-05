Previous
New Growth by fishers
Photo 2822

New Growth

The hawthorn hedge beside the path that I walk along to get to Homestead Park is now bursting into life. It is quite amazing how at this time of year it changes almost daily.

Hawthorn was once very popular for use as a rapidly growing hedge plant. Indeed, the location where this shot was taken was part of the boundary hedge of the grounds of Clifton Hospital.

Ian
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pammy Joy
Promises of spring!
March 5th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
March 5th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Spring is on the way.
March 5th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Such a hopeful sign! Lovely shot.
March 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise