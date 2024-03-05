Sign up
Previous
Photo 2822
New Growth
The hawthorn hedge beside the path that I walk along to get to Homestead Park is now bursting into life. It is quite amazing how at this time of year it changes almost daily.
Hawthorn was once very popular for use as a rapidly growing hedge plant. Indeed, the location where this shot was taken was part of the boundary hedge of the grounds of Clifton Hospital.
Ian
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
4
1
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
Tags
spring
,
new growth
,
hawthorn
Pammy Joy
Promises of spring!
March 5th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
March 5th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Spring is on the way.
March 5th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Such a hopeful sign! Lovely shot.
March 5th, 2024
