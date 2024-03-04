Time for a Break

After time spent stood at platform 5 while passengers left the train, 'Sir Nigel Gresley' set off north emerging from below the station roof heading for sidings known as York Yard North.



There it would leave its coaches and move towards the National Rail site near Poppleton Road where there is a working turntable where it would be turned ready for its run south back to London later in the afternoon.



While waiting for 'Sir Nigel Gresley' to emerge from the station, and after it had passed, it was interesting to talk to some of the other photographers there.



One was an older lady who had arrived on the steam special, and wanted guidance about getting to the railway museum.



Another was a young man who had been filming the departure. He had been at Newark and filmed 'Sir Nigel Gresley' there, before catching an LNER service which overtook the steam special, so he got off that train at Doncaster and filmed it there. Another LNER service followed the steam special into York, and he was just in time to film it leaving York. Such dedication! There is always a fascinating selection of people out to see a steam train at work.



Ian