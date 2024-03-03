Centre of Attention

Well, after a lapse in the visits of steam locomotives to York earlier in the year, and following last Saturday's visitor, there was another steam hauled special from London to York yesterday.



This time the visitor was 'Sir Nigel Gresley', an example of the A4 class of streamlined locomotives, and named after the engineer who designed them. The most famous locomotive of this class was 'Mallard', holder of the world speed record for a steam locomotive, though 'Sir Nigel Gresley' set a post war speed record of its own, reaching of 112 mph in May 1959. It carries a plaque to record the fact.



As you can see, it drew a lot of attention, with crowds here on platform 5, and even bigger crowds at the other side of the locomotive on platforms 3 and 4. Station staff and transport police were out in force to keep people back from the platform edge and away from danger.



Ian