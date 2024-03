Ground Cover Plant

Still in the gardens in Goddards, and there were several areas covered with this rather attractive flower. I have no idea what it is, so if any of you recognise it, I would be interested to hear what it is.



This is my problem when I visit gardens like this, there are always plants that I don't recognise, or that I do recognise but can't name - and the online plant identifier that I use isn't always helpful. But then again I love to see the wide variety of plants in such gardens.



Ian