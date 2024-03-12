Previous
Hyacinth by fishers
Hyacinth

It was really nice to see the variety of flowers now in bloom at Goddards. The hyacinth flowers along the terrace on the south-east side of the house caught my eye. I think they are the first hyacinth I have seen in flower this year.

The terrace had a lovely display of colour, with a mix of hyacinth and daffodil flowers, but this individual plant captured my attention.

Hyacinths are spring-blooming bulbs with richly coloured flowers and an incredible fragrance that can perfume an entire garden. They bloom at the same time as daffodils, and come in a rainbow of colors including white, cream, pink, rose, apricot, lavender, cobalt blue, deep purple and wine red. Like other spring-flowering bulbs, hyacinths are easy to grow. Just plant the bulbs in autumn to enjoy beautiful flowers the following spring. All the flowering hyacinths on the terrace of Goddards were blue-purple in colour.

Ian
Mallory ace
Really beautiful - love the colors
March 12th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
March 12th, 2024  
