Goddards Pond and Rockery by fishers
Photo 2828

Goddards Pond and Rockery

One of my favourite parts of the gardens at Goddards is this area close to the eastern boundary of the site, at the lower part of a slope down from the house.

A rockery of limestone with a small pond feeds a little waterfall where the water flows into the larger pond in this shot.

It was near here that I met a fellow Moorsbus traveller and we had a good catch-up of the latest changes to local bus services. Quite a few changes are due, mainly to frequency on some less well used, subsidised city services, and changes to operators on subsidised services in the rural areas around the city.

The gardens are divided into a series of smaller gardens, each with its own character, and with a variety of styles and designs. This area is one that I particularly like, and there is a convenient bench to sit and enjoy it, though it was rather cool to sit for very long.

I really like to see the gardens at this time of year, with everything starting to come back to life. It was also interesting to see the changes made since my last visit. There has been a long process of restoration of the gardens, and the progress is well worth seeing.

Ian
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 11th, 2024  
