Goddards, York

York has a Residents Festival at the end of January each year, when residents get free or reduced admission to various attractions and historic locations. However, some attractions are closed in January, so they offer an alternative weekend to residents. This weekend, Goddards, a National Trust property, had its gardens open for York residents.



Sadly it was a rather cold, dull and overcast day, and though I enjoyed exploring and seeing some of the changes to the gardens since my last visit, I was quite glad to catch a warm bus back towards the city centre!



Goddards is an Arts and Crafts house in Dringhouses, York. It was built in 1927 for Noel and Kathleen Terry of the famed chocolate-manufacturing family Terry's with the house designed by local architect Walter Brierley and the garden by George Dillistone. The National Trust acquired the property in 1984 to use as regional offices. Later, the garden and parts of the house were open to visitors with displays telling the story of the family and their confectionery business. At the moment only the gardens are open. The house is a Grade I listed building and the gatehouse to the property is Grade II* listed.



Noel Terry (1889–1980) was the great-grandson of Joseph Terry, the first Terry of the family confectionery business, and Goddards was the home designed for Noel. The name of the house came from Noel Terry's middle name, which was that of his grandmother, Frances Goddard, first wife of Sir Joseph Terry.



The house is beside the racecourse, with the Terrys factory cleary visible at the opposite side of the racecourse (or it was when the house was built. A new grandstand partly obscures the view of the factory from the house today).



Ian