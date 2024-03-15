Previous
Exotic by fishers
Photo 2832

Exotic

So what do you do when it gets a little cool wandering around gardens? - head for the greenhouse and enjoy the shelter and warmth in there!

The greenhouse at Goddards isn't very large but it contains an interesting variety of plants and succulents, many of which I was unfamiliar with.

The online plant identifier that I use suggests that this is a purple trumpetleaf plant, though I'm happy to be corrected if any of you know better!

I rather liked the patterns on this plant, and I regret not taking a few very close macro shots, but that will have to wait for a future visit.

Ian
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
775% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
No idea but it is pretty!
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise