Exotic

So what do you do when it gets a little cool wandering around gardens? - head for the greenhouse and enjoy the shelter and warmth in there!



The greenhouse at Goddards isn't very large but it contains an interesting variety of plants and succulents, many of which I was unfamiliar with.



The online plant identifier that I use suggests that this is a purple trumpetleaf plant, though I'm happy to be corrected if any of you know better!



I rather liked the patterns on this plant, and I regret not taking a few very close macro shots, but that will have to wait for a future visit.



Ian