Photo 2832
Exotic
So what do you do when it gets a little cool wandering around gardens? - head for the greenhouse and enjoy the shelter and warmth in there!
The greenhouse at Goddards isn't very large but it contains an interesting variety of plants and succulents, many of which I was unfamiliar with.
The online plant identifier that I use suggests that this is a purple trumpetleaf plant, though I'm happy to be corrected if any of you know better!
I rather liked the patterns on this plant, and I regret not taking a few very close macro shots, but that will have to wait for a future visit.
Ian
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
york
goddards
purple trumpetleaf
Casablanca
No idea but it is pretty!
March 15th, 2024
