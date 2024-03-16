Goddards Interior

As I mentioned a few days ago, the Goddards house is no longer open for visitors. Much of it is used as offices for National Trust staff. However, Katharine and I were fortunate to explore the house when it was open for visitors. The shots in this collage were taken in July 2015.



Top left and bottom left show parts of the large lounge. Top right is the main staircase. Bottom centre is the upstairs corridor. Bottom right is one of the bedrooms, with a variety of items on display laid out on the bed.



A brief history of the house was given with my post of 10th March. It was open to visitors from 2012 to March 2020, when it closed as part of Covid-19 restrictions, and it has not reopened since.



Ian