York Snook Trail 2024 - Yorky Roasty Snooky

The latest event in York is a Snook trail, with 21 Snooks decorated and placed at locations around the city. There is a trail leaflet to track them down. My first effort found 17 of them and I took photos of all 17. There are two more city centre ones to go back and find, and two located further from the city centre which will involve a bus ride to find.



The Snooks are all the same design, created by Sian Ellis, but each one is decorated by a different artist and sponsored by a local company. At the end of their time on display, they will be auctioned and the proceeds will be given to St Leonards Hospice, a charity providing palliative and end of life care at its centre in York, and in the homes of people.



Each of the Snooks is reading a book, and there are some fascinating titles. The books fit in well with the Literary Festival currently happening in the city.



Yorky Roasty Snooky is sponsored by York Roast Co and the artwork was done by Norse Sky and Gemma Wood. The book is about the culinary revolution of the creation of the Yorkshire Pudding Wrap in 2017. Personally, I'm not a fan of the Yorkshire Pudding Wrap - it is a long way from the true Yorkshire Pudding!



Ian