York Snook Trail 2024 - Snooks Love All Books

This collage shows one of my favourite Snooks, and actually this is the first Snook on the trail if you are following them in order. I didn't, and this was one of the last that I saw. The map of the route of the Snook trail is available just a few yards away, from the Visit York Information Centre.



This Snook is illustrated with all things book related. The book the Snook is holding has a list of interesting features to find on different Snooks.



I find the illustration bottom right, with a Snook holding a book titled 'Best Bus Routes in York' quite entertaining. Many visitors use one of the Park and Ride buses to get into the city centre from one of the edge of town car parks, but despite the best efforts of the council and the bus companies, it is proving difficult to encourage locals from their cars onto buses, with the result that routes into and out of the city centre are often congested with traffic. Sadly this makes the city environment much worse than it needs to be.



Books are a real weakness for both Katharine and I, and our collection continues to grow. Hopefully, one day we will manage to read them all!



Ian